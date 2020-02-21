Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude rocks Mexico's south-west

MEXICO CITY, February 21. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude has rocked the state of Guerrero in Mexico’s south-west, the National Seismological Service wrote on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

The earthquake’s epicenter lay in 19 km to the north of the city of Atayac de Alvarez at the depth of 10 km. No injuries or damages were reported. The tremors were felt in several parts of Mexico City.

