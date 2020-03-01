Editor-in-chief of Sputnik’s Turkish bureau detained

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Editor-in-chief of the Turkish bureau of Sputnik news agency was detained on Sunday, Editor-in-Chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RT and Sputnik Margarita Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

“The editor-in-chief of our Turkish Sputnik has been detained,” Simonyan wrote.

Earlier, Simonyan reported that four staffers had been detained in the news agency’s office in Istanbul.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1125291