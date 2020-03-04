Efforts underway to restore contacts between Russian-British lawmakers – embassy

LONDON, March 4. /TASS/. Prospects for renewed contacts between Russian and British lawmakers were outlined at Russia’s Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin’s meeting with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Russia, the Russian embassy in London said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Prospects for future re-establishment of Russia-UK inter-parliamentary contacts were also outlined. Ambassador Kelin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to equitable and respectful dialogue, including in the parliamentary dimension. The visit of House of Lords members to Moscow last December is further evidence of this,” it says.

The meeting was held on Tuesday. It was attended by members of both the House of Lords and the House of Commons, who represented all major political parties of the UK.

“Views were exchanged on a broad range of topics, including Russia-UK relations, European security and pressing international issues, not least the situation in Syria,” the embassy said.

