Egon von Greyerz: Broadcast Interview – Available Now

About Us – Matterhorn Asset Management – GoldSwitzerland – (MAM) has a global client base that strategically store an important part of their wealth in Switzerland in physical gold and silver outside the banking system. MAM is pleased to deliver a unique and exceptional service to a highly esteemed wealth preservation clientele in over 50 countries.

MAM is the only company in the world that offers truly unencumbered ownership of physical gold and silver stored outside the banking system in highly secure ‘private swiss vaults’. This means investors legally have full control and direct access to their metals. No other company can make this claim.

Why Gold & Why GoldSwitzerland – There are times in history when protecting your wealth should be the primary objective of your investment strategy. As Mark Twain said: “I am more concerned about the return of my money than the return on my money.” To preserve wealth in a fragile financial system, history has proven that it requires acquiring hard assets which have no counterparty risk.

Gold is not an investment, it is ‘real money’. Gold reflects governments ongoing deceitful action in destroying the value of paper money.

Matterhorn Asset Management (MAM) has invested in physical gold for clients since 2002. In 1913 you could buy nearly 50 oz of gold for $1,000. Against real money – GOLD – the dollar has fallen 98% since the creation of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in the USA in 1913. But it is not only the dollar that has depreciated in value. All major currencies have lost 97-99% against gold since 1913. Until 1971 the US dollar was backed by gold. Since Nixon abolished the gold backing, money printing started in earnest and in the last several decades the dollar has lost 98% in real terms.

About – Egon von Greyerz: Founder and managing Partner of Matterhorn Asset Managment AG – EvG presented the inflationary tendencies in the world economy back in 2002 when gold was just $300 per ounce, MAM recommended to its early investors at that time to put 50% of their liquid or convertible assets into physical gold and store that safely outside the banking system, whilst retaining full control over their precious metals.

Egon started his working life in Geneva as a banker and thereafter spent 17 years as Finance Director and Executive Vice-Chairman of a FTSE 100 company in the UK.

Since the 1990s EvG has been actively involved with financial investment activities including Mergers and Acquisitions and Asset allocation consultancy for private family funds. This led to the creation of Matterhorn Asset Management, an asset management company based purely on transparent wealth preservation principles. Clients are mostly private investors, companies, trusts and smaller pension funds.

EvG has made regular media appearances and speaks at investment conferences around the world. He also regularly publishes articles on precious metals, the world economy and wealth preservation.

SWISS SOLIDITY

Switzerland is one of the oldest, safest and most stable jurisdictions in the world with its unique system of direct democracy.

– This gives the power to the people and the cantons (states) with a much reduced role for central government”



– Gold ownership and storage is well engrained in Swiss society. Switzerland refines 70% of the gold in the world and produces the highest quality gold bars. Gold accounts for 29% of Swiss exports which makes it a strategically important industry”

SAFETY & SERVICE

Matterhorn offers the best liquidity assurance for the purchase and sale of your gold and silver through leading Swiss refiners.

-Your assets can be stored in the biggest and safest private vault in the world in the Swiss Alps as well as in Zurich, Singapore and Hong Kong

– MAM deals directly with Swiss refiners. Clients benefit from the finest pricing and instant liquidity

– Client account data is held exclusively on secure proprietary servers in the Swiss Alps

– Matterhorn prides itself of offering a very personal and efficient service to all its clients.

WEALTH PRESERVATION

MAM is the only company offering segregated and unencumbered ownership of precious metals with direct personal access stored in private Swiss vaults.

– MAM typically serves clients starting from US$ 250,000 (or equivalent in other currencies) to Institutional account level (>25M)

– Gold is the only real money that has survived throughout history. Currently, economic, financial and geopolitical risk is unprecedented. Physical gold is the ultimate insurance against these risks and should form the solid foundation of investors’ wealth pyramid.