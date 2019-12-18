Eight Israeli citizens denied entry to Russia at Sheremetyevo on Tuesday, embassy says

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Eight Israeli citizens were refused entry to Russia at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on Tuesday, first secretary of the Israeli Embassy’s political department Yosef Zilberman told TASS on Wednesday.

“Today in Domodedovo there were about 46 citizens. In Sheremetyevo they were not today. Yesterday, there were eight people <…> sent back to Israel,” he said.

“You need to ask the local authorities what was the problem. But from what we understood there was a problem with the visa, this is what we know. This is the decision of Russian authorities,” he said.

from https://tass.com/society/1100741