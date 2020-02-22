Eight Russians evacuated from Diamond Princess return home

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Eight Russians, who were onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, have been taken home by the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Sunday.

“Eight Russian nationals have returned to Russia, and three of them were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus while being onboard the ship, while the others have refused to take the flight,” Golikova said.

The evacuation effort was carried out by the Emergency Ministry with the assistance of the Foreign Ministry, the Russian Embassy in Japan and specialists from the consumer rights watchdog and Russian doctors. A total of 24 Russian nationals were onboard the ship.

Deputy Prime Minister told that those, who were onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and also individuals who evacuated them will be quarantined for 14 days in Kazan.

“All the evacuated Russian nationals and also persons who carried out the evacuation effort will be quarantined under medical supervision for 14 days in Kazan in a special facility where all conditions will be created for their convenient stay. During the quarantine tests for the novel coronavirus will be conducted,” Golikova said.

She noted that Russian nationals feel good and three of them have been infected with the novel coronavirus in a mild form.

“Our fellow countrymen, who have returned to Russia, feel good. Those individuals, who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have a mild form of the disease without any serious symptoms and complications. Their health and the health of their family is not under any threat,” Golikova said.

About the situation onboard

The Diamond Princess cruise ship left Yokohama on January 20 and returned on February 3. A coronavirus-infected Chinese citizen who left the ship on January 25 in Hong Kong was among the passengers. In accordance with the decision made by the Japanese authorities, the ship was anchored near Yokohama and quarantined for two weeks since February 5. Some 3,700 passengers and crew members from 50 countries were onboard the vessel.

The evacuation effort for the passengers who did not contract the novel coronavirus lasted on February 19-21. During this period, some 1,000 people left the vessel, the site of the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China.

A total of 634 people were infected with the novel coronavirus and two old Japanese nationals died in hospital. Some 1,200 people – the crew and those who had contacted with those infected – currently remain onboard the vessel. The Japanese authorities plan to allow them to leave the ship soon. The US, South Korea, Australia, Israel, Canada, Hong Kong and Russia evacuated their citizens on special charter flights.

from https://tass.com/society/1123161