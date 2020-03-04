‘Either We Change Our Ways Completely, or We Simply Will Not Make It’

“Either we change our ways completely, or we will simply not make it,” asserted Helga Zepp-LaRouche on Monday, reflecting on the enormous crises facing mankind and the immense present potential for dramatic change.

Around which ideas will society organize itself? Which concepts guide your view of the world?

Consider the potential represented by President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would like a meeting among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council—as was proposed by President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 15 and again on Jan. 23—to take place in New York. Contrast that potential with the dangerous situation in Syria and Turkey, where military confrontations between the Syrian and Turkish armed forces are taking place and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is effectively “weaponizing” the millions of refugees and migrants in his nation by threatening Europe that rather than stemming the flow of refugees to Europe, he will encourage it.

Consider another potential: consider the quality of the profound discussion this Saturday, “Rescuing the Republic from the Surveillance State: A Conversation with Bill Binney.” Moderator Dennis Speed guided a discussion among Bill Binney and Kirk Wiebe formerly of NSA, joined by LaRouche movement leader (and former political prisoner) Mike Billington, that challenged the members of the audience to take personal responsibility for the direction of the nation—to end the police-state tyranny embodied in the current practices of NSA, FBI, and the U.K.’s MI6 and GCHQ, to end the needless threat of geopolitical war, and to replace the current financial system. Contrast that potential with the profound indifference of leading world organizations in the face of the locust plague that continues to menace a region stretching from the Horn of Africa all the way to India, and now also areas of South America. How deeply has the environmentalist viewpoint of man-as-a-pest infested the world’s cultures?

What would a true assault on the world’s problems look like? What could a real mission-orientation bring?

Inspiration can be taken from the full-spectrum approach taken by China to address COVID-19. A WHO-Chinese Joint Mission on COVID-19 concluded that “China has rolled out perhaps the most ambitious, agile, and aggressive disease containment effort in history.” China has an extraordinary ability to complete large-scale projects quickly. “No one else in the world really can do what China just did,” says Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development. “Hundreds of thousands of people in China did not get COVID-19 because of [China’s] aggressive response,” reports Bruce Aylward, a Canadian WHO epidemiologist who headed the WHO-China Joint Mission on COVID-19. The success of China at turning the tide can be seen in one statistic in the report: “China’s bold approach to contain the rapid spread of this new respiratory pathogen has changed the course of a rapidly escalating and deadly epidemic. A particularly compelling statistic is that on the first day of the advance team’s work there were 2,478 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in China. Two weeks later, on the final day of this Mission, China reported 409 newly confirmed cases. This decline in COVID-19 cases across China is real.” Contrast the barriers thrown up against combatting COVID-19 and locusts in Yemen and Iran, which are crushed by war, sanctions/blockades, or both!

Which path will we take? What is the future we will create? And how can you, today, expand your vision of that future and act to bring it about?

from https://larouchepac.com/20200303/either-we-change-our-ways-completely-or-we-simply-will-not-make-it