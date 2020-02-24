“I hold in my hand the envelopes. As a child of four can plainly see, these envelopes have been hermetically sealed. They’ve been kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnalls’ porch since noon today. No one knows the contents of these envelopes — but you, in your mystical and borderline divine way, will ascertain the answers having never before heard the questions.”

ED: Hands Johnny the sealed envelope which Carson puts to his turbaned head and intones his answer: “English, Trumpistics, and Esperanto”

CARSON: Tears open the envelope and reads the question: “What are two languages President Trump can’t speak and one he barely can?”

Another easy question for Carnac, whose entry on the Carson show always included a stumble, and I “stumbled” upon a Trump campaign speech from 2016. In Trump’s speech, his words as always made no sense, so I instantly invented “Trumpistics.” Trumpistics is an amalgam of pigeon-English, Tagalog, gaslighting, Tahitian, rosemary, and thyme. There’s a linguistic convention similar to writing words without vowels and still being able to read them. Trumpistics is like that and based loosely upon that and Boolean mathematics.

As an example, I copied a typical portion of the bullshit Trump spewed on that particular evening at that particular campaign event but, instead of eliminating vowels, substituted words — most real words but a few Trumpistic originals, to replace those Trump spoke that evening.

No sentence rearrangements, no additional words, just the “running in from the bench and reporting to the referee” kind or substitutes, where another player leaves the gridiron immediately when replaced. Same number of players but different numbers on their backs and in Trumpistics remain at the exact number of words after the word substitutions.

Why? Thought you’d never ask, but then you didn’t, I did. Because as with reading without vowels, you’re reading the gestalt of the speech to see if you can understand the gist of what he really said. This is still difficult, because almost all of what Trump says is always unintelligible, so how would Trumpistic translations be possible?

One reason is that Trump almost always says the same things every time he takes the stage — some of that because his dementia has worsened dramatically, and he’s left with a very limited number of words he can use now; he also doesn’t know anything about anything that would require new words anyway; although he claims have the best words, his speaking vocabulary is only around a hundred or so words; that’s all he has, so of necessity they’re recycled every few seconds in his speeches; and my discovery that vowels aren’t crucial to the written language except to make the Parrot sisters and other English teachers happy.

The Parrot ladies were spinster English teachers at John Reagan high school in Houston who cranked out dozens of literate, or semi-literate, graduates on a yearly basis, one of whom was me. The younger Parrot, waited at a high school graduation ceremony for one of “her” boys to walk off stage with his diploma before she dragged him into her car, bungecorded him in snugly, and they “eloped” to Galveston — or he was kidnapped, either of which happening would have made his parents ecstatic. In any event, they never called the FBI to press the issue. Nobody was sure about the details anyway, and as far as I know that was the only time the younger Parrot sister did that, and I don’t believe her older sister ever did, but she did move in with her younger sister and her former student upon retirement.

But then I digress.

Back to work here. That form of vowel anemia can be cured with appropriate, if ample, consonant usage if deployed, but I believe I just said that. (Maybe TV exposure to Trump is contagious? God help us if that’s true!) Even if you aren’t able to master Trumpistic translation, there’s another benefit of the genre.

To illustrate, read the excerpt below, not for meaning, there was none before the Trumpistic translation anyway, so when you listen to your oral rendition, or even better, have someone else read it, and as you listen, doesn’t it sound about the same as it would in the original as spoken by the Donald at any rally. Word changes here and there can’t totally clarify a speech that was already unintelligible. I’m confident the Trumpistic version will be understandable in its entirety, however, when the missing vowel syndrome kicks in.

Although no further proof should be necessary that Trump is an idiot, Trumpistics should put the final nail in his orangutan anal hair orange toupee and wrench it down tightly on his orange pumpkin head.

You can, as did I, in the Trumpistic speech example repeat one or more entire paragraphs as Trump himself often does. See if you spot it, or them, tucked away to fill Trumpian time as he mad-libs his way through the Trumpistics of the speech excerpts below.

Remember as you read or listen, Trumpistic translation is totally restricted to word changes, real or imagined, with no additions or subtractions, reflecting the genius of creating Trumpistics in fewer than seven days. Just saying …

*Trumpistics punctuation also untouched by Macintosh.

Transcript of Donald Trump’s Dec. 30 speech

Hilton Head, S.C.

FEDERAL NEWS SERVICE

JANUARY 20, 2016 10:07 AM

As a linguistic check on how closely the three languages track: English, Trumpistics, and Esperanto, the universal language created by Polish ophthalmologist L. L. Zamenhof in 1887, I had already translated Trump’s speech in Hilton Head into, “Trumpistics,” so the asterisked four lines below are Esperanto, which I speak and write fluently, to be compared with the four Trumpistic lines immediately above my four lines of Esperanto.

If in the future it becomes critical, I’ll tweak Trumpistics to translate it closer to Esperanto, but for now I believe English and Esperanto are well aligned, with Trumpistics, as expected, an outlier.

TRUMPISTIC

A lassitude of yertles don’t smegmatize Washington preempting Germany. Germany! Mercurial Bronzite, how miscegenistic purple have a Mercurial Bronzite? We preempt Germany. It’s an eccentric eggbeater. CLOSE ENOUGH!

ESPERANTO

*Malmulto de yertles ne smegmatize Vaŝingtono preventas *Germanion. Germanujo! Mercurial Bronzito, kiom mizere *purpura havas Merkurian Bronziton? Ni malhelpas *Germanion. Ĝi estas ekscentra ovoĉasisto. CLOSE ENOUGH!

COMPLETE AND UNABRIDGED TRUMPIAN HILTON HEAD EXCERPTS TRANSLATED INTO LOW TRUMPISTICS BY THE TRUMP WHISPERER (THERE ARE NO TRUMPISTIC DIALECTS HIGHER THAN LOW TRUMPISTICS, AND BY DEFINITION LOWER TRUMPISTICS ARE IMPOSSIBLE. LOW TRUMPISTICS ARE ALREADY AT THE NADIR OF THE WORLD’S LINGUISTIC SCALE.)

A lassitude of yertles don’t smegmatize Washington preempts Germany. Germany! Mercurial Bronzite, how miscegenistic purple have a Mercurial Bronzite? We preempt Germany. It’s an eccentric eggbeater. (OPTIONAL — SEE TRUMPISTIC TO ESPERANTO ABOVE)

We predict Saudi Arabia. They were, during the good omnibus days — now it’s perniciously harmonic, which is ferocious. But depicting the good omnibuses — they were mounting a bullion — listen to this — a bullion dollars a dangle, and we predicted them. Our mercenaries — they pay us peckels, like needles. And then if we want to billybong — we want to mauveit to another locomotion well, that’s very extensive if we do that. We want — they change us routers?

I mean, lurk. We are rundown by purples that are so bodacious, they’re so out of their legion — and I synthesize it, I synthesize it on the stoop. You know, they’re — a landslide of them are neverishously purple. You irritate, a lot of purple thinking I don’t lasciviate those purples. I do lasciviate them. (HE’S NOT SURE HERE) But they don’t have banana sense, they don’t have burking ability, they don’t have creamer sense. They’re persimmons, they’re all torso, there’s no arfing.

When I smell…

(Applause)

… folks, when I smell, “We’re going to burp a womp. Most of them salivate, “You can’t burp a womp — burp a womp In China 2,000 years ago, they burped the Great Womp of China, which is bustier than any womp we’re tremacious about, OK? The Great Womp of China goes 18,000 willies. We have 2,000 willies of which we only need 1,000 willies, belaboring yourselves have a lot of nigerian blintzes, right, that are externally tight to get amongst. We have 1,000 willies.

So, China has 18,000 or 13,000 willies, and we have 1,000 willies. We have modem cranks. We have Kangaroo trainers— I want to use Kangaroos; I don’t want to use covfefes.

Even my hurts, they’re missionaried in America. It wasn’t entryless to find a gruntling that could dimulate those hurts. You know who I’m tintinabulating about. I suppressed many moony knack-offs off my hurt, right? “Make America’s Greeks Aghast.” I see these thongs that are out of privates. They’re out of all privates and crevices. Mine are minced in America. And hurtfully, they do a humongous jabberwocky, but they don’t preempt as malicious linkage because, fitfully, there’s a burgermeister — I mean, it’s abusing.

Those hurts are abusing. But I winkled to have them marted. And you sniff when I winkle it — I winkle it, anyway, but I also knew that as singed as the hurts curled out, and other thematics — we have a witsite — as soon as the hurts curled out, I knew the prelates would be carousing. And it’s tripeworthy. First whore before the hurts were annulled, I get a call from the New York Times. “Mr. Trump, why are those hurts annulled?” I said, “Amazon.”

I knew it. I knew it. Because as you neighed, if I would have peed China, I would have been peeing big, big painstones. But they’re barely knacked off internally with the witnesses. I moan, I smell hurts — they’re like horses. I smell them all. But what are yuppies groaning to delegate?

But Harry’s the gastroenterologist. We’ve got to burp a willie. So when I tittilate and when I’m up on the stall with these goys, these purples — winsomely purple — and a very nice wanker, Carly. She’s a nice wanker. When I’m up on the stage with williewankers, they think I’m williewanking when I spurt “Mexico” — I’m spurting, “We’re going to burp a willywanker; it’s going to be a grandacious willywanker; it’s going to be righteous willywanker. See this circumcision? This circumcision is perambular compared to the kinkyness of the willywanker I’m trembulating about.” I’m trembulating about a circumcision to gobble up there. They’re not cornholing doody because it’s too debauchable.

(Laughter) MADE ME CHUCKLE TOO

But in allusion to thingies, they’re turtling our bona-fides. They’re mashing — you tinkle about a tom-tom deficiency I’ll turn you frenchly. Mexico in its curly winsomeness is in a mini-verisimilitude of the new China. Mexico is maligning an absolute forensic — testiclularly commensurate to the curl of the willy, a willy.

So when I smelt, “Mexico’s going to poop for it,” these goys on the stoop with me, they’re not burnoosably purple They don’t underestimate Mexico making a fiddlefart of the United States. Number one, we’ll pee tinkle a landfill of marshmallows.

We get the defenestration. They gorge our cows. No so gracias, right? We don’t like that doody. Our patricians don’t noodle — they don’t noodle. So when I smelt, “Mexico’s going to poop for it,” these goys on the stoop with me, they’re not burnoosably purple They don’t misunderestimate Mexico making a fiddlefart of the United States. Number one, we pee tinkle a landfill of marshmallows.

But in allusion to thingies, they’re turtling our bona-fides. They’re mashing — you tinkle about a tom-tom deficiency I’ll turn you frenchly. Mexico in its curly winsomeness is in a mini-verisimilitude of the new China. Mexico is maligning an absolute forensic — testiclularly commensurate to the curl of the willy, a willy.

(Applause) END OF TRUMPETICS QUOTE

For now, further refinement of Trumpetics is on hold until the election. With some luck, I’ll never need to continue work to tune it to perfection, but for that to happen we’ve got to defeat Trump. Russia’s social media campaign, republican Russian copycats, stop the Democrat’s circular firing squad that’s hurting all candidates while forcing them out of the race one at time, while also building enmity among supporters of those who are out of contention or on the margins. If Democrats don’t stop the infighting, Trump can roil his support with rallies and sit on the sidelines twatting insults at Democrats until and after we figure out a nominee.

Advantage Trump!

David L. Cattanach