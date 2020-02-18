Epidemic thresholds for flu and common cold exceeded in 31 Russian regions

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Weekly epidemic threshold of flu and common cold exceeded in 31 Russian regions, Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor) says on its website.

“Excess of epidemic thresholds among the population registered in 31 regions of the Russian Federation, and in 11 central cities,” the watchdog said in a message.

Children aged between 3 and 14 are said to be the most vulnerable to flu and common cold. Flu type B is said to be the dominant in the viral structure.

Almost 74 million people, or 50.5% of population reportedly received flu vaccine, the watchdog says.