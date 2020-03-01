Episode #317 – ‘The Next Big Crisis ’ with guests Dr Can Erimtan and more

21CentyryWire |

This week the SUNDAY WIRE broadcasts LIVE on ACR with host Patrick Henningsen covering the top stories in the US, Europe and internationally. This week, we look back at the Julian Assange US extradition hearing in London, what happened and what it means going forward. We’ll take a look at the Coronavirus fear and hype and try to get a rational fix on what exactly is happening, also we’ll cover the Bolivian election study which exonerates Evo Morales, as well as Trump’s ‘peace deal’ for Afghanistan – will it really last? Later in the first hour, we’re joined by author and scholar of Turkish history and politics, Dr Can Erimtan, to talk about the newest crisis brewing over Idlib, Syria – with Erdogan and Turkey attacking Syria and threatening to pull in NATO if anyone dares to engage with them. In the final segment we’ll talk with SUNDAY WIRE Roving Correspondent for Culture & Sport, Basil Valentine, about the inside manuevers of the British state regarding the Assange case and other related news. All this and much, much more. Enjoy the show…

