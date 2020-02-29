almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – During his presidential address on Saturday morning, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a 30-kilometer-deep buffer zone across Syria’s northern border.

This buffer zone, which would presumably go across a large portion of the Latakia Governorate, will allegedly be implemented by the Turkish military, with no mention of the Russian Armed Forces.

“We are still working to create a 30-kilometer safe zone along our entire border line in Syria,” Erdogan said.

If true, this could cause major friction with Russia, as the latter’s military is deeply embedded in the Latakia Governorate and it is highly unlikely that they would want any Turkish-backed militant groups positioned any closer to the Hmeimim Airbase.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Syrian Army captures militant stronghold in southwest Aleppo

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/erdogan-calls-for-30-km-deep-buffer-zone-across-northern-syria-border/