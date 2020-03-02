Erdogan hopes to reach agreement on Idlib during upcoming talks with Putin

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that he expects to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib during the upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Daily Sabah newspaper quotes the Turkish leader as saying.

“We will evaluate the recent changes in Idlib with Russian President [Vladimir] Putin. I hope that we will be able to facilitate a ceasefire and take other steps to resolve this issue,” Erdogan said.

“I will talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. There are offers to hold four-or five-part summits,” Erdogan added. “I hope that [during the talks with Putin], a decision on a ceasefire will be reached, along with other steps, and we will regulate the situation quickly,” the NTV channel quotes the Turkish leader as saying.

Putin and Erdogan plan to hold talks in Moscow on March 5.

In the early hours of February 28, tensions in Syria’s Idlib escalated once again when Turkey stated that over 30 of its military officers had been killed in an attack of the Syrian government forces. In response, Turkey struck over 200 Syrian military targets.