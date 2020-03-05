Erdogan invites Putin to Turkey to mark 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin to visit Turkey to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both states.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have invited Putin to visit our country this year,” Erdogan said on Thursday during the joint press conference with Putin at the Kremlin.

“Turkey is in favor of continuing and expanding its working relations with Russia, namely regarding the situation to the east of the Euphrates River” in Syria, Erdogan noted.

from https://tass.com/world/1127263