sott.net/news

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Russia and the United States failed to fulfill their obligations to Ankara on the withdrawal of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) from the security zone in northern Syria, and Turkey will do it on its own. Erdogan told the Turkish A Haber TV channel: “Neither America nor Russia were able to clear the region from the YPG, although the promises made to us were about that. Since they have not succeeded, it is up to us now. We will do what needs to be done then. The local tribes are asking us for help.” The Turkish president stated on Saturday that Turkish forces won’t leave Syrian territory until the people of the country ask Ankara to withdraw.

from https://www.sott.net/article/425807-Erdogan-Russia-US-failed-at-clearing-the-safe-zone-of-Kurdish-forces