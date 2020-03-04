Erdogan Says He Asked Trump To Support Idlib Operation With Munitions

southfront.org

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed on March 4 that he had asked U.S. President Donald Trump to aid Turkey’s military operation in the Syrian region of Greater Idlib by supplying Turkish forces there with munitions.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said he hopes that the upcoming Moscow summit will result in an “immediate ceasefire” in Greater Idlib.

The Turkish military and its Syrian proxies, including several al-Qaeda-affiliated factions, are now carrying out a large-scale military operation in Greater Idlib against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies. So far, Turkish forces have failed to make any significant gains.

A day earlier, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey said that his country is willing to give Turkish forces ammunition as well as humanitarian assistance in Greater Idlib.

While Erdogan is apparently trying to take advantage of Joffrey’s offer, a source in the State Department denied that the U.S. will provide Ankara with such a support. The source told the Monitor that the U.S. is still considering a Turkish request for assistance.

Turkey is apparently trying to drag the U.S. into the Greater Idlib crisis to step up pressure on Russia. Moscow is actively supporting the SAA in the region.

