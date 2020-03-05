Erdogan says meeting with Putin on Idlib very important for the region

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced confidence at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the Moscow talks on the situation in Syria’s Idlib province were very important for the region.

“We were to hold this meeting in Turkey. However, because of your work on the amendments to the Constitution, we decided to accept your invitation and come here. Of course, today’s meeting on Idlib is of great importance, because the situation in the region is very tense. I know that the world is closely following our negotiations today. I believe that our decisions and steps, which will be agreed on today, will ease the situation in Idlib,” he said.