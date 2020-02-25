Eric Striker on the Public Space, by Eric Striker
This post was originally published on this site
Eric Striker on the Public Space
List of Bookmarks
Last week, National Justice editor-in-chief Eric Striker was hosted on JF Gariepy’s “The Public Space” for a discussion on this publication, as well as a short exchange of ideas on the merits of nationalism vs libertarianism.
If you missed it, you can find it here.
from https://www.unz.com/estriker/eric-striker-on-the-public-space/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this