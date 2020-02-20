Establishment media now reporting the EXACT same thing about the CoVid-19 coronavirus that the independent media was labeled “fake news” for reporting last week

(Natural News) A couple weeks back, Zero Hedge was banned from Twitter for supposedly spreading “fake news” about the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) being a potential bioweapon that escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), China’s only biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory. Well, guess what? Now the mainstream media is beginning to report the exact same thing – but this time it’s okay because the “authoritative voices” are the ones saying it.

And just why is the mainstream media now reluctantly admitting to this, you might be asking? Part of the reason is the fact that the WIV itself, we now know, issued a memorandum to all of its employees on January 2 forbidding them to publicly release any information about the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19), presumably because doing so would have quickly linked the novel disease right back to the facility.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who we previously reported was among the first public figures to call out communist China for what appears to be the release of a deadly, synthesized virus, is now publicly claiming that the regime is refusing to hand over evidence about the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) that does, in fact, link it to work being done at China’s BSL-4 lab.

During a recent appearance on Fox News, Sen. Cotton told Maria Bartiromo that new evidence he’s seen confirms that the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) didn’t come from the Huanan seafood market as originally claimed, but rather from this high-level Chinese lab that handles all sorts of deadly, and often engineered, pathogens.

“Epidemiologists, who are widely respected from China, published a study in the international journal Lancet have demonstrated that several of the original cases did not have any contact with that food market,” Sen. Cotton stated during the interview.

“The virus went into that food market before it came out of that food market. So, we don’t know where it originated … We also know that only a few miles away from that market is China’s only bio-safety level-four super laboratory that researches human infectious diseases.”

The good news about the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) is that, while it’s destroying people’s bodies, it can’t destroy their souls. Listen below as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, discusses this further:

Cotton: China is engaging in “duplicity and dishonesty”

What Sen. Cotton is asking of communist China is for its leaders to come clean about whether or not the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) was a WIV lab creation, which it increasingly appears to be. But rather than tell the truth, China is engaging in “duplicity and dishonesty” about the situation, he says, while being “very secretive” about what actually happens inside that lab.

“China right now is not giving any evidence on that question at all,” he contends.

Sen. Cotton also says that China is continuing to bar American scientists from traveling to Wuhan themselves to try to aid in discovering the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19). It’s almost as if they don’t want the world to know the truth, wouldn’t you say?

Keep in mind that a new report by scientists from the South China University of Technology in Guangzhou also concluded that “the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.” Will this institution of higher learning and the study it produced also be banned from Twitter for spreading “misinformation?”

“One of the laboratories named in the report which was conducting research on bat coronavirus was located just 280 meters from the site of the Wuhan meat market,” explains Paul Joseph Watson about the unfolding situation.

Hear more podcasts each day from the H.R. Report channel at Brighteon.com:

Also, be sure to check out Pandemic.news for more coronavirus coverage.

Sources for this article include:

NaturalNews.com

ZeroHedge.com

NaturalNews.com

from http://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-19-establishment-media-report-same-thing-covid-19-independent-media.html