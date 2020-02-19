Estonian parliament approves resolution condemning Russia’s actions during WWII

TALLINN, February 19. /TASS/. The Estonian parliament has approved a resolution on Wednesday criticizing the Soviet Union’s actions during the Second World War, the ERR online portal informs. The document is declaratory in nature.

The resolution condemns the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and its secret protocols.

The document also expresses support for Poland and other European states, “which Russia has lately considered responsible for the start of the Second World War.” The authors of the document claim that the Russian government is “attempting to rewrite history, denying the role of the Soviet Union as one of the main initiators of the Second World War.”