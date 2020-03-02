Euro rate jumps to 75 rubles at Moscow Exchange, first time since March 2019

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The euro-to-ruble exchange rate on the Moscow Stock Exchange rose by 1.6% in comparison with the closing level of previous trading session and amounted to 75 rubles, according to trading data as of 4:43 pm Moscow time.

The last time the euro was at this level on March 1, 2019.

The dollar exchange rate increased by 0.5%, to 67.2 rubles.

The cost of a futures contract for Brent crude oil with settlement in May 2020 increased by 1.9% and amounted to $ 50.6 per barrel in the course of trading on the ICE Exchange in London. On February 28, the price of oil of this blend fell below $49 per barrel, which is historic low since July 2017.

from https://tass.com/economy/1125757