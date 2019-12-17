Even Orwell Would Be Speechless

As the Washington Post reports, “the top Senate Democrat on Sunday called for subpoenaing several senior Trump administration officials” — such as acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and two of his sidekicks — “who have yet to testify in the House’s impeachment probe,” because of Trump’s impeachable obstruction of Congress, for which Dick Nixon would also have been impeached.

“Schumer’s proposal came on a day when Democrats ramped up their criticism of McConnell and his assertion that he was in ‘total coordination’ with the White House on Trump’s trial despite his role as a juror.”

“That’s in violation of the oath that they’re about to take, and it’s a complete subversion of the constitutional scheme,” said House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on ABC’s “This Week.”

As you know, House Republicans savaged Nadler and his fellow Democrats for being procedurally beastly by not permitting Trump his due process — even though “due process applies only if a person is being deprived of life, liberty or property … [and] House impeachment hearings certainly don’t deprive the president of any of those interests,” noted Constitutional scholar Erwin Chemerinsky last month.

As referenced above — and this particular GOP diatribe was nearly unbelievable in its Big Brotherlike charade — House Republicans also howled that Democrats’ beastliness extended to their refusal to call more pro-Trump witnesses, legitimately among whom were vital players in, and essential witnesses to, the president’s Ukraine extortion racket, whom Trump prohibited from testifying.

And now these same dystopian Republicans will praise McConnell’s Republican Senate for short-circuiting anything close to an actual trial as we know it.

Not even Orwell’s doublespeak can begin to describe the appalling cynicism of today’s Republican Party.

