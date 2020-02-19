Ex-Russian president aide Surkov’s talent, experience will find its place — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, February 19. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is not aware where former aide to the Russian president Vladislav Surkov will work but is certain that his talent and experience will be useful there.

“They [Russian President Vladimir Putin and Surkov] had a meeting, he [Surkov] was relieved of his position at his own request. There is no doubt that Surkov’s many years of experience and, without an exaggeration, talent will be put to good use,” he told reporters Wednesday.

from https://tass.com/politics/1121799