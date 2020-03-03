Exhibition on Russian railroads to take place in London

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. London Science Museum prepares an exhibition project dedicated to the Russian railroads, Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS.

“In November, the London Science Museum, led by Ian Blatchford – a great connoisseur of Russian technical inventions – would host a project, dedicated to the Russian railroads, the Trans-Siberian railroad. Ian has just been to Russia for the 49th time, and we discussed the exhibition,” Shvydkoy said. “I think this would be a big event in London life, because the Science Museum is one of the most visited.”

The Museum also prepares a number of projects dedicated to Russian mining, the envoy said.

Shvydkoy characterized humanitarian relations between Russia and the UK as very good.

“Recently, a meeting between Russian and British university rectors took place,” he reminded. “There are a lot of joint exhibition projects, including the Tate gallery, the Tretyakov gallery, the Pushkin Museum.”

Years 2019 and 2020 would also become cross years between Russia and the UK in music, which would involve leading collectives of both countries.

from https://tass.com/society/1125995