Expect Financial Violence Over The Year End, 1930s, 1970s, 2020s, Gold, Silver, Bonds And More…

One of the greats in the business just warned investors should expect more financial violence over the year end, plus a look at 1930s, 1970s, 2020s, gold, silver, bonds and more…

1930s, 1970s, 2020s

December 20 ( King World News ) – Peter Schiff: “QE4 added $41.6 billion to the Fed’s balance sheet last week, bring the total size to $4.137 trillion. The U.S. now has the most reckless combination of money and fiscal policy ever. If you think the economy was bad during the 1930s or 1970s, wait until you experience the 2020s!”

Bond Bubble About To Pop

Holger Zschaepitz: “Bonds bubble about to pop as Sweden shifted policy? Riksbank says enough is enough on negative rate and hiked rates to ZERO from -0.25%. This is the most explicit signal yet of growing concerns about the collateral damage of negative rates. (See below).

Sweden Says Enough Is Enough With Negative Interest Rates

US Yields Since 1786

Jeroen Blokland: “The US Treasury Yield since 1786! (See below).

What Is Wrong With This Picture?

Expect Financial Violence Over The Year End

Alasdair Malcleod: “In the near-term financial violence can take gold either way as proved at the time of the last financial crisis. But once the implications are understood to result in increased monetary inflation, the dollar’s purchasing power will fall relative to gold’s. And we see 730,040 gold contracts on Comex – a record by miles! Expect some financial violence over the year end…

Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank: “Wow, what a year…(see below).

WHAT A YEAR: Major Market Performance

SLV & GLD Breakouts

Graddhy out of Sweden: “We now have breakout for SLV. And GLD is right on the trend line. (See below).

SLV Silver Trust Has Clearly Broken Out!

GLD Gold ETF Close To Break Out

Gold, Silver, Mining Stocks Update

