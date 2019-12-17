Explore global compliance issues at SCCE's European Compliance & Ethics Institute

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Compliance and ethics issues effect the reputation, bottom line, and success of any organization. Staying up to date on the latest regulations, strategies, and solutions is critical for the European compliance community.

At the 8th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI), 16-18 March in Amsterdam, compliance professionals from across Europe and the globe will tackle compliance challenges, explore best practices, and gain the tools to improve your compliance program.

“Multi-national companies face significant and seemingly-insurmountable challenges with regard to compliance and ethics,” said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA. “Our annual event gives those in the industry the opportunity to collaborate and share ideas and solutions with compliance professionals of all levels and with a uniquely European perspective.”

ECEI features 30+ sessions and discussion groups that address global compliance challenges, such as anti-corruption, implementing global trade compliance, compliance culture maturity assessments, crisis management, investigations, and healthcare compliance.

Highlights from the agenda include these general sessions:

The SFO: Current Priorities and Future Directions, Matthew Wagstaff, Head of Fraud and Corruption, Division A UK Serious Fraud Office

From Crisis to an Electric Future – Inside the Cultural Transformation of One of the Largest Companies in the World, Dr. Kurt Michels, Chief Compliance Officer, Volkswagen Group

Staying Positive in the Face of Obstacles, Karina Hollekim, Professional Free-skier and B.A.S.E. jumper

Visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2020ECEI for more information and to register for the conference.

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) is a non-profit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves 7,500+ members in 100+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 40+ educational conferences a year, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

CONTACT: Valerie Vigdahl, [email protected]

from https://tass.com/press-releases/1100063