Explosions heard in Latakia after militants fire rockets from Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 P.M.) – Two explosions were heard in the Latakia Governorate this evening after the militant forces in neighboring Idlib fired a number of grad missiles towards the Hmeimim Airbase area.

No casualties were reported as a result of the rocket fire.

