Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career

The Russian athlete, who is a five-time Grand Slam winner on Wednesday, announced that she’s retiring from tennis after 28 years, stating she wants to “compete on a different type of terrain”.

Sharapova became a star after winning Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17 and through her prolific career managed to rack up 36 singles titles and 5 Grand Slam victories (apart from Wimbledon, she won two titles at the French Open and one each at the Australian Open and US Open). Her success inspired millions of athletes and viewers, and gave us many beautiful moments captured by photographers over the decades.