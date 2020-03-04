Here is a fascinating email from a KWN reader regarding the chaotic trading in global markets and gold.

Email From KWN Reader

March 4 ( King World News ) – Email from KWN reader, Bill G: My intention is to compliment Alasdair Macleod once again on doing his homework thoroughly. … He starts off with the correct proposition that gold is the standard of money measurement to refute any claim to the contrary that fiat paper is the calibration standard.

He expected the banking establishment to lower interest rights in order to stimulate financial markets just as they have been doing since the late 1970s because, in the narrow sense, it has worked. So they did it again with QE, got a one day magic rise from the drugged, bamboozled investor, and breathed a sigh of relief when the equities took back a quarter of their near term losses and bond prices held. Then, the fears returned as the market stopped rising. Macleod next predicted that the foreign trade balance surpluses that are behind the carry trade and forex swaps would reverse, bond prices would drop and the US paper dollar would, too.

Schemers On Life Support

All of this in the midst of a global economic slowdown a “black swan” COVID-19 gathering steam. Those events are on the horizon as derivatives are losing their magnetism as gold price suppressors. The establishment schemers of the late 1970s, who lost their fight to preserve the London Gold Pool and resorted to OPEC petrodollars to save the USD, are now on life support. War spending for “regime changes” is their last resort and lifeline. Wall Street has tried every dirty trick in the book. It worked for a while but they’re due for a comeuppance.

PANIC BUTTON: Rate Cut And QE

