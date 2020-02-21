“Fat Broads and Horse-Faced Lesbians”: The Most Memorable 2020 Coup de Grace from Elizabeth Warren

[embedded content]

This above cartoon shows how the cartoon in the Tuscson World was drawn, step by step. It is almost as interesting as the actual video from the debate, found here in article out of the Tribune in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, another vital state for Bernie to win in:

https://triblive.com/news/politics-election/fat-broads-and-horse-faced-lesbians-elizabeth-warren-says-mike-bloomberg-cant-beat-trump/

What a scorching and memorable debate, the scrappiest and most intense, thus far! The Washington Post recognized the take down of Bloomberg by Elizabeth Warren as the high point, the WINNER of the debate (after Bernie, of course). This is what they said:

Winners – Bernie Sanders: You’d never think during the debate that Sanders was the one threatening to open up a potentially insurmountable delegate lead in the weeks ahead. Instead, the candidates mostly focused on Bloomberg and arguably landed better attacks on each other than on Sanders. Sanders did have to defend himself on some sticky subjects, including his refusal to provide more medical disclosure after a heart attack he suffered last year. He was also forced to respond to the Culinary Workers Union criticizing him for wanting to supplant their private health insurance with Medicare-for-all. But there was pretty much nothing to suggest Sanders’ momentum in this race would change. He’s the favorite in Nevada, and thanks to the other infighting we saw Wednesday night, that seems likely to continue. – Warren’s take-downs of Bloomberg: There was a time in this race when Elizabeth Warren clashed with Sanders. On Wednesday, she did him a massive favor by taking a chainsaw to Bloomberg. She jumped in early and noted his previous derogatory words about women – “fat broads” and “horse-faced lesbians” – and then pointed out they weren’t said by President Donald Trump but instead reportedly by Bloomberg. We can’t “substitute one arrogant billionaire for another,” she said. Later, she attacked Bloomberg’s apology for his stop-and-frisk policy, which disproportionately targeted minorities. “This isn’t about how it turned out; this is about what it was designed to do to begin with,” Warren said. “It targeted black and brown men from the beginning.” And then she went after Bloomberg for not a sufficiently addressing treatment of women at his companies. “And I hope you heard what his defense was: I’ve been nice to some women,” Warren said, before pressing Bloomberg to release women from nondisclosure agreements. Others piled on, and Bloomberg didn’t have much of an answer for any of it.

CNN commentator Van Jones described it thusly:

Van Jones compares Bloomberg to the Titanic, Warren to the iceberg

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/483823-van-jones-calls-bloomberg-the-billion-dollar-titanic-that-met-iceberg

Jones said the Massachusetts senator “took it over” and “prosecuted him,” calling Bloomberg tone-deaf on every one of his policies and issues, according to a CNN clip.

from https://www.opednews.com/articles/Fat-Broads-and-Horse-Face-by-Stephen-Fox-Bernie-Sanders-2020_Billionaire-Kleptocracy_Elizabeth-Warren_Fat-Broads-And-Horse-Faced-Lesbians-200221-98.html