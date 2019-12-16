Fifty thousand tickets already sold for trains to Crimea

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Fifty thousand tickets were sold for direct train journeys from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Crimea across the Crimea Bridge from the start of sales, the press service of Grand Service Express company told TASS on Monday.

“We have sold 50,000 tickets,” the press service said.

The first train from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol will leave on December 23 and the travel time will be 43.5 hours. On December 24, the first train will depart from Moscow to Simferopol and the travel time will be 33 hours. The train from St. Petersburg will be the first to cross the Crimean Bridge. Ticket price starts from 2,966 rubles ($47.5).

The 19-kilometer long Crimean Bridge, the longest one in Russia, links the Taman Peninsula (Russia’s Krasnodar region) and the Kerch Peninsula (Crimea). It will provide uninterrupted transport link between Crimea and other regions of Russia.

from https://tass.com/economy/1099949