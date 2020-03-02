Figure skater Sotnikova announces end of her career

TASS, March 2. The first Olympic champion in women’s single skating in the history of Russia and the USSR Adeline Sotnikova announced the completion of her career, on air on the television show “The fate of a person with Boris Korchevnikov” on Rossiya-1 on Monday.

Last time Sotnikova participated in the competition in 2015-16 season.

“Officially, I want to say one thing – I’m done with professional sport, that’s for sure, because at the moment I want to be healthy, happy,” Sotnikova said. “It’s sad and hard for me to say this. I will continue to make my fans happy, but not on the professional level. I do miss it insanely, when I watch competitions, my heart breaks because I want to, but, unfortunately, my health doesn’t allow me to. I want to say thank you to everyone for their support, for my love for me, this is really my big family, my figure skating story is not over, but professional sport is over.”.

from https://tass.com/sport/1125401