File:Aleppo International Aiport reopens.jpg

[http://edition.cnn.com/2014/01/23/world/meast/syria-aleppo-pleitgen/index.html CNN’s Fred Pleitgen says] it is a Yakovlev YAK-40 and he was on board.
  
The plane [https://www.facebook.com/Aleppo.International.Airport/photos/a.541183182641466/2816001298492965/ seems to be] a Syrian Air Yakovlev Yak-40 with registration number YK-SQF. Flightradar24 has [https://www.flightradar24.com/data/airlines/rb-syr/fleet no record] of its existence.
[[Category:Aleppo]]
  
[[Category:Aleppo]]
