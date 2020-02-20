File:Ideal citizen sculpture Pavlensky Lithuania.jpg

This post was originally published on this site

← Older revision Revision as of 18:18, 16 February 2020
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 2: Line 2:
 
[https://www.buro247.ua/culture/arts/perfect-citizen.html In Lithuania, a bust of Pavlensky]. Remembering the “Stich”. buro247.ua, March 14, 2016.
  
[https://www.buro247.ua/culture/arts/perfect-citizen.html In Lithuania, a bust of Pavlensky]. Remembering the “Stich”. buro247.ua, March 14, 2016.
   
Tobulas pilietis -ideal citizen, in Lithuanian.
 +
Tobulas pilietis -ideal citizen, in Lithuanian.  
  +
 
  +
==In France ==
  +
*[https://twitter.com/XynTo/status/1228705872106467328 Eva T.], Twitter, February 15, 2020
  +
*:Cherchez plus, sur cette photo, Alexandra DE TADDEO, la fille à qui #Griveaux a envoyé les vidéos, Piotr PAVLENSKI qui a mis en ligne les vidéos et [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Branco Juan BRANCO] l’avocat qui a juré de détruire la macronie
   
 
[[Category:People]]
  
[[Category:People]]
 
[[Category:International]]
  
[[Category:International]]
 
[[Category:Russia]]
  
[[Category:Russia]]
Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments