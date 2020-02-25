Film mogul Weinstein to be sentenced on March 11 — paper

NEW YORK, February 25. /TASS/. The sentencing of US film producer Harvey Weinstein, earlier found guilty on sexual misconduct charges, will take place in a Manhattan court on March 11, The New York Times reported.

The judge announced that Weinstein would await his sentencing in jail.

His lawyer Donna Rotunno said the defense team would appeal the conviction.

Earlier on Monday, the jury found Weinstein guilty of committing a criminal sexual assault in the first degree with one woman and of rape in the third degree of another woman. The first count carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of up to 25 years, the second one entails a maximum sentence of four years in prison and no minimum.

At the same time, the jury acquitted Weinstein of three further charges, including the two most serious counts of predatory sexual assault which are punishable with a possible life sentence.

Weinstein trial

The jury of seven men and five women started deliberating the case last Tuesday.

The charges against Weinstein are based mostly on testimony from two women, who earlier worked with Weinstein. Although other women also said they were raped by Weinstein in the past and testified in court, their testimony could not be added to the case files due to the statute of limitations.

In October 2017, The New York Times published an article following a journalistic investigation, which said that Weinstein had been sexually harassing his female staff for about 30 years. Since then, more than 80 women, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have made accusations against him, while some of them publicly accused him of rape.

In the wake of the scandal, the 66-year-old producer left the Weinstein Company, which he personally established. He was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (known around the world for its annual Academy Awards – the Oscars) and the Producers Guild of America.

from https://tass.com/world/1123389