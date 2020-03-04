First all-female Raptor patrol boat crew arrives in St. Petersburg for training

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The first female-only crew of the Project 03160 “Raptor” high-speed patrol boat has arrived for training in the St. Petersburg Joint Training Center, Russian Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday citing Russian Navy Commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov.

“The first experimental all-female Raptor-class patrol boat crew of three has been created within the Black Sea Fleet, in accordance with the decision of the Minister of Defense. The crew will undergo complex training in St. Petersburg that will include theory and practice and will continue until April 27,” the Commander said during a meeting on training centers development.

Yevmenov noted that over the course of training, the crew would familiarize itself with the boat systems, including the engine, the radioelectronic armament and means of communication and navigation and would hone its boat control skills. The training will also involve the Center’s simulator systems. “In the coming days, the crew is to begin training on survivability, which includes fighting fire and water, as well as evacuation to the rescue raft,” the Commander informed. After completion of training, the crew will return to the Black Sea where it will begin service.

The Project 03160 “Raptor” high-speed patrol boats are built at St. Petersburg’s Pella Shipyard. These boats are intended for patrolling of coastal area, straits and estuaries both day and night, at a range of up to 100 miles. They can be used for transporting of up to 20 marines, for interception and apprehension of small targets, as well as for search-and-rescue operations. The boat is fitted with remotely controlled 14.5 mm gun, as well as two 7.62 mm Pecheneg machineguns on pivots.

from https://tass.com/defense/1126445