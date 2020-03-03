First confirmed coronavirus case reported from Chile

BUENOS AIRES, March 3. /TASS/. The first novel coronavirus case has been confirmed in Chile, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Tuesday.

“The first confirmed coronavirus case was reported from Talca today,” he said in an address broadcast on his Twitter account.

According to Pinera, the patient is a 33-year-oil medical doctor who visited Singapore. The patient will be quarantined at home.

from https://tass.com/world/1126323