First coronavirus-associated death reported from Spain

MADRID, March 3. /TASS/. The first coronavirus-associated death has been reported in Spain, Valencia’s authorities said on Tuesday.

“The patient died on February 13,” the regional government’s public health department wrote on it Facebook account, adding that the coronavirus was found after a retrospective analysis.

More than 150 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Spain, with the majority of them being in Madrid.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.

Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 70 other countries, including Russia. The most serious situation outside China is reported in Italy and South Korea.

According to the latest update, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 80,000, with more than 2,900 people killed by this coronavirus. More than 47,200 have recovered. The number of coronavirus patients outside China nears 9,000. More than 120 have died.