First coronavirus case confirmed in Poland

“Today we have received test results of the first patient whose coronavirus infection was confirmed,” the minister said. “He feels well.”

WARSAW, March 4. /TASS/. The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in Poland, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said Wednesday.

According to Szumowski, the infected person came from Germany; he has been hospitalized in the town of Zielona Gora.

“We act in accordance with the procedure. Everyone, whom the patient contacted recently, have been quarantined,” the minister said, underscoring that a total of 500 people have been quarantined over possible infection across the country.

The Polish authorities claim they took all measures to counter the disease spread: several dozen infection facilities and laboratories have been prepared, tens of thousands coronavirus tests have been procured.

Monday morning, the Polish Sejm passed a bill that streamlines many procedures to optimize fight against the coronavirus. In particular, the bill involves remote work options, payment of benefits in case of schools and kindergartens closure, accelerated medical equipment procurement procedures.