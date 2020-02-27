First coronavirus cases confirmed in seven more countries

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus continues to spread across the world. The first cases of the infection have been confirmed in Algeria, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Norway, Pakistan and Romania.

Over 82,180 people have so far been infected in China, where the virus originated. The death toll has reached 2,800, while more than 32,900 patients have recovered, China’s National Health Commission said on Thursday. The death rate from the novel coronavirus in the country currently stands at 3.49%. However, experts point to a decline in the infection growth rate.

Meanwhile, South Korea has the most coronavirus cases outside of China. As many as 1,595 people have been infected in the country and 13 have died, health authorities say.