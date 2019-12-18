First Indictment Will Trigger Mass Awakening, Arrests Will Verify – Episode 2049

SPREAD THE WORD

The founding fathers knew that having a [CB] control the currency in the US was not a benefit to the people. The [CB] is a burden on the economy, it does not allow people to thrive, it allows a small portion of the population to reach the top, the majority of the people struggle every single day. The value of currency declines every single day which makes it harder on the people. The [DS]/Ds are pushing the fake impeachment, they are having a vote and most likely they will vote to impeach Trump, this was always the plan, the patriots knew that this was going to happen. Horowitz has now said that there was political bias, that the entire investigation should have been shutdown because the upper agents needed to use the rules to make sure everything was on the up and up, they didn’t. Q drops more bread, the first indictment will trigger mass awakening the first arrest will verify that other will be arrested. Patriots have planned this from the beginning, control, truth, justice and united people is the plan.

Current News – 12.18.2019

Economy

The Latin term “fiat” roughly translates to “there shall be”. When we refer to fiat money, we are referring to money that exists because the government declares it into existence. It is not based on production or earnings, and not backed by any commodity. It is solely based on trusting the government.

Fiat money is exchanged in the economy as long as there is faith in the government that issues it.

History has shown that fiat money, or “faith-based currency” always fails,

This is why our founding fathers considered, but decidedly rejected the creation of a national central bank. They understood that governments, even the best of governments, cannot control spending.

Every dollar created and spent by government makes the dollars in your pocket worth less and less. Eventually any currency controlled by government will be debased to worthlessness, and will wipe out the savings of the citizens who put faith in that currency. Source: tenthamendmentcenter.com Why the Founding Fathers hated paper money James Madison wrote: “Paper money is unjust … It is unconstitutional, for it affects the rights of property as much as taking away equal value in land.”

George Washington wrote Thomas Jefferson, Aug. 1, 1786: “Paper money has had the effect in your state that it will ever have, to ruin commerce, oppress the honest, and open the door to every species of fraud and injustice.”

Jefferson wrote to Colonel Edward Carrington, May 27, 1788: “Paper is poverty … it is only the ghost of money, and not money itself.”

In 1817, Jefferson predicted paper money will bring: “… abuses also are inevitable and, by breaking up the measure of value, make a lottery of all private property.”

Jefferson insisted in 1784: “If we determine that a Dollar shall be our Unit … we must then say with precision what a Dollar is.”

Rolf Nef of Global Research wrote “Falling Empires and their Currencies,” Jan. 15, 2007: “When empires fall, their currencies fall first. … The common thing is that the currencies of each and every one of these falling empires lost dramatically in value. … Authorities debased their currency which presaged (warned of) the fall of the Empire.”

Devalued currency and debt contributed to the decline of:

Yuan Dynasty of China

Han Dynasty of China

Roman Empire

Byzantine Empire

Kublai Khan’s Yuan Dynasty

Spanish Hapsburg Dynasty

Ottoman Empire

French Empire

British Empire

Soviet Union

Zimbabwe

Venezuela Source: wnd.com

Political/Rights

The awakening is happing not just here in the US but WW, people are not trusting the MSM, the [DS] players are pushing the fake impeachment, no matter the outcome of the vote, which I do believe they will vote for impeachment because they have no choice, the patriots knew this from the beginning. Actually I do believe the patriots led them down this path, Trump knew that this had to happen this way, how do we know this, lets go back to one of Q’s post back in 2017, its post

16

Oct 31, 2017 11:31:00 PM EDT

Anonymous ID: grTMpzrL No. 147437247

Get the popcorn, Friday & Saturday will deliver on the MAGA promise. POTUS knows he must clean house (gov’t) in order to ‘free up’ and demonstrate who has authority in order to pass important legislation. This was always the priority. Remember, AG Sessions cannot look like an impartial player that is out to get all former Obama team members as we need him for other important work. All will come into focus and for anyone to think POTUS is not in control is kidding themselves. Also, he’s 100% insulated with zero risk of IMPEACHMENT (fact).

The patriots knew it had to play out this way, why, to educate, to show the corruption on the other side, to educate the people on how agencies went around the rules, or broke the rules just to get Trump, this was not mistakes, this was a crime, it was done on purpose, it was planned, indictments are coming we will be talking about this a little later in this report but first, we have another resignation and this time it is the director of DARPA.

Steven Walker, the 21st director of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, announced his resignation y, which will be effective Jan.10, 2020 DARPA Deputy Director Peter Highnam, a former director of research at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, will assume the role of acting director until a permanent director is appointed. Source: defensenews.com During the Mueller investigation, Mueller arrested and tried people and then through them in prison, optically it seemed like he was finding those involved in the Russian Collusion investigation but he arrested and tried nobody that was involved in Russian Collusion, one of those people was Manafort and Q has told us that Manaforats FISA will be made public soon, but it seems a NY Judge through out charges

Judge Throws Out New York Charges Against Paul Manafort Over Double Jeopardy

Charges brought against Paul Manafort by New York prosecutors were thrown out by a judge over double jeopardy.

New York Judge Maxwell Wiley ruled that state law precludes prosecution because the case state prosecutors brought forward was too similar to one that led to convictions against Manafort.

Sen. Ron Johnson asked the big question

At what point should the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign have been shut down?” he continued

he continued “I strongly believe Crossfire Hurricane should have been shut down within the first few months of 2017,” “Had the public known what the FBI knew at that time, it’s hard to imagine public support for continuing the investigation, much less the appointment of a special counsel four months later.” Source: washingtonexaminer.com

Horowitz checking counterintelligence and counterterrorism FISAs to see if FBI flaws are systemic T he Justice Department’s watchdog will audit Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications related to counterintelligence and counterterrorism to see if the FBI’s problems are systemic.

“The concern is that this is such a high-profile, important case. If it happened here, is this indicative of a wider problem — and we will only know that when we complete our audit — or is it isolated to this event?” Horowitz said. “Obviously, we need to do the work to understand that.” Source: washingtonexaminer.com

Geopolitical/Police State

The Second Amendment sanctuary movement has moved to Stafford County where the board of supervisors have voted in favor of the declaration.

The Second Amendment sanctuary movement has moved to Stafford County where the board of supervisors have voted in favor of the declaration. More than 80 people signed up to speak at Tuesday evening’s meeting and there were several overflow rooms at capacity after nearly 300 people showed up for the hearings.



The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted unamiously 7-0 to pass the declaration.

People have voiced concern that when the Democrats take control of both the State Houses of the General Assembly in January they’ll lose some of their gun rights.

Democrats have promised swift action on gun control laws, including background checks on all firearm sales and transactions.

RELATED: Virginia sheriff vows to deputize residents in response to expected gun control legislation from lawmakers

They have also promised a ban on assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines, bump stocks and silencers.

Hundreds of people braved the cold on Tuesday to show they wanted Stafford County to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.

A small number of gun control advocates came out as well.

The Virginia Civil Defense League has been lobbying leaders at the county level to declare sanctuary status, which is largely a symbolic measure. Source: fox5dc.com

Q

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Dec 2019 – 2:28:02 PM

Anonymous 17 Dec 2019 – 2:23:25 PM 3a1a6683582bd3b3bc4f6a7a287a7729897bf398af3d3f6f504787324e16f0a0.jpeg

Comey 0 times

When searching for Comey’s name in the report you get 0 hits, but when you search Corney you get 480 its.

https://www.justice.gov/storage/120919-examination.pdf📁 Corney 480 timesComey 0 times No Errors – Corney Misspelling Was Intentional in OIG Report