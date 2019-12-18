First Indictment Will Trigger Mass Awakening, Arrests Will Verify – Episode 2049
The founding fathers knew that having a [CB] control the currency in the US was not a benefit to the people. The [CB] is a burden on the economy, it does not allow people to thrive, it allows a small portion of the population to reach the top, the majority of the people struggle every single day. The value of currency declines every single day which makes it harder on the people. The [DS]/Ds are pushing the fake impeachment, they are having a vote and most likely they will vote to impeach Trump, this was always the plan, the patriots knew that this was going to happen. Horowitz has now said that there was political bias, that the entire investigation should have been shutdown because the upper agents needed to use the rules to make sure everything was on the up and up, they didn’t. Q drops more bread, the first indictment will trigger mass awakening the first arrest will verify that other will be arrested. Patriots have planned this from the beginning, control, truth, justice and united people is the plan.
Current News – 12.18.2019
Economy
- The Latin term “fiat” roughly translates to “there shall be”. When we refer to fiat money, we are referring to money that exists because the government declares it into existence. It is not based on production or earnings, and not backed by any commodity. It is solely based on trusting the government.
- Fiat money is exchanged in the economy as long as there is faith in the government that issues it.
- History has shown that fiat money, or “faith-based currency” always fails,
- This is why our founding fathers considered, but decidedly rejected the creation of a national central bank. They understood that governments, even the best of governments, cannot control spending.
- Every dollar created and spent by government makes the dollars in your pocket worth less and less. Eventually any currency controlled by government will be debased to worthlessness, and will wipe out the savings of the citizens who put faith in that currency.
Source: tenthamendmentcenter.com
- James Madison wrote: “Paper money is unjust … It is unconstitutional, for it affects the rights of property as much as taking away equal value in land.”
- George Washington wrote Thomas Jefferson, Aug. 1, 1786: “Paper money has had the effect in your state that it will ever have, to ruin commerce, oppress the honest, and open the door to every species of fraud and injustice.”
- Jefferson wrote to Colonel Edward Carrington, May 27, 1788: “Paper is poverty … it is only the ghost of money, and not money itself.”
- In 1817, Jefferson predicted paper money will bring: “… abuses also are inevitable and, by breaking up the measure of value, make a lottery of all private property.”
- Jefferson insisted in 1784: “If we determine that a Dollar shall be our Unit … we must then say with precision what a Dollar is.”
-
- Rolf Nef of Global Research wrote “Falling Empires and their Currencies,” Jan. 15, 2007: “When empires fall, their currencies fall first. … The common thing is that the currencies of each and every one of these falling empires lost dramatically in value. … Authorities debased their currency which presaged (warned of) the fall of the Empire.”
- Devalued currency and debt contributed to the decline of:
- Yuan Dynasty of China
- Han Dynasty of China
- Roman Empire
- Byzantine Empire
- Kublai Khan’s Yuan Dynasty
- Spanish Hapsburg Dynasty
- Ottoman Empire
- French Empire
- British Empire
- Soviet Union
- Zimbabwe
- Venezuela
Source: wnd.com
Political/Rights
The awakening is happing not just here in the US but WW, people are not trusting the MSM, the [DS] players are pushing the fake impeachment, no matter the outcome of the vote, which I do believe they will vote for impeachment because they have no choice, the patriots knew this from the beginning. Actually I do believe the patriots led them down this path, Trump knew that this had to happen this way, how do we know this, lets go back to one of Q’s post back in 2017, its post
16
Oct 31, 2017 11:31:00 PM EDT
Anonymous ID: grTMpzrL No. 147437247
Get the popcorn, Friday & Saturday will deliver on the MAGA promise. POTUS knows he must clean house (gov’t) in order to ‘free up’ and demonstrate who has authority in order to pass important legislation. This was always the priority. Remember, AG Sessions cannot look like an impartial player that is out to get all former Obama team members as we need him for other important work. All will come into focus and for anyone to think POTUS is not in control is kidding themselves. Also, he’s 100% insulated with zero risk of IMPEACHMENT (fact).
The patriots knew it had to play out this way, why, to educate, to show the corruption on the other side, to educate the people on how agencies went around the rules, or broke the rules just to get Trump, this was not mistakes, this was a crime, it was done on purpose, it was planned, indictments are coming we will be talking about this a little later in this report but first, we have another resignation and this time it is the director of DARPA.
- Steven Walker, the 21st director of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, announced his resignation y, which will be effective Jan.10, 2020
- DARPA Deputy Director Peter Highnam, a former director of research at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, will assume the role of acting director until a permanent director is appointed.
Source: defensenews.com
During the Mueller investigation, Mueller arrested and tried people and then through them in prison, optically it seemed like he was finding those involved in the Russian Collusion investigation but he arrested and tried nobody that was involved in Russian Collusion, one of those people was Manafort and Q has told us that Manaforats FISA will be made public soon, but it seems a NY Judge through out charges
Judge Throws Out New York Charges Against Paul Manafort Over Double Jeopardy
- Charges brought against Paul Manafort by New York prosecutors were thrown out by a judge over double jeopardy.
- New York Judge Maxwell Wiley ruled that state law precludes prosecution because the case state prosecutors brought forward was too similar to one that led to convictions against Manafort.
Source: theepochtimes.com
People are waking up and it is happening WW
- Most Britons do not trust BBC journalists to tell the truth, according to a YouGov poll.
One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are.
The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up.
Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 18, 2019
Since the [DS] is pushing the fake impeachment Paul Sperry lets us know why the founders of our country were worried about impeachment. he tweeted the following
Alexander Hamilton warned that in non-bipartisan impeachments, “There will always be THE GREATEST DANGER that the decision [to impeach] will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt,” resulting in “persecution”
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 4, 2019
3 Reasons Trump Impeachment Unprecedented:
1. First without a crime.
2. First that’s 100% partisan.
3. First to preempt an election, denying voters the chance to “impeach” the president themselves (Clinton term-limited; Nixon quit + term-limited; Johnson not on ballot).
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 18, 2019
With the fake impeachment happening the MSM completely blacked out the FISA court Slamming the FBI
BLACKOUT: Mainstream Media Ignore FISA Court Slamming FBI Over Trump-Related Surveillance Applications
- In a scathing four-page public order, presiding judge Rosemary M. Collyer said the reliability of information coming from the bureau is now suspect.
- ABC’s “World News Tonight,” NBC’s “Nightly News” and CBS’ “Evening News” all skipped the story, according to the Media Research Center (MRC).
- “Instead of reporting on this damning order by the top FISC judge, the broadcast networks were salivating over impeachment.”
Source: wnd.com
The [DS] players are already making execuses of why this happened, Lisa Page is playing the victim, Christopher Steele is pushing his fake book, Comey said mistakes were made and now McCabe
Andrew McCabe Deflects and Pushes Blame of FISA Court Abuse on “Low Level” FBI Agents (VIDEO)
- Remember NOT ONE of these criminal acts of bias HELPED Donald Trump or his campaign or administration!
Every “flaw” in the investigation assisted the crooked FBI and their team of Obama investigators!
- former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe went on CNN to defend himself and throw the rest of the FBI under the bus.
- McCabe said, “I’m Shocked because we all believed, I certainly believed that the procedures we had in place were enough to guarantee that accurate information was going to the court and horrified because it cuts against one of our most fundamental duties and that is to be perfectly accurate and truthful and complete with the court at all times,”
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
So someone finally asked the question
- Sen. Ron Johnson asked the big question
- At what point should the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign have been shut down?” he continued
- “I strongly believe Crossfire Hurricane should have been shut down within the first few months of 2017,” “Had the public known what the FBI knew at that time, it’s hard to imagine public support for continuing the investigation, much less the appointment of a special counsel four months later.”
Source: washingtonexaminer.com
Horowitz checking counterintelligence and counterterrorism FISAs to see if FBI flaws are systemic
- The Justice Department’s watchdog will audit Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications related to counterintelligence and counterterrorism to see if the FBI’s problems are systemic.
- “The concern is that this is such a high-profile, important case. If it happened here, is this indicative of a wider problem — and we will only know that when we complete our audit — or is it isolated to this event?” Horowitz said. “Obviously, we need to do the work to understand that.”
Source: washingtonexaminer.com
Geopolitical/Police State
- The Second Amendment sanctuary movement has moved to Stafford County where the board of supervisors have voted in favor of the declaration.
- More than 80 people signed up to speak at Tuesday evening’s meeting and there were several overflow rooms at capacity after nearly 300 people showed up for the hearings.
-
- The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted unamiously 7-0 to pass the declaration.
- People have voiced concern that when the Democrats take control of both the State Houses of the General Assembly in January they’ll lose some of their gun rights.
- Democrats have promised swift action on gun control laws, including background checks on all firearm sales and transactions.
- RELATED: Virginia sheriff vows to deputize residents in response to expected gun control legislation from lawmakers
- They have also promised a ban on assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines, bump stocks and silencers.
- Hundreds of people braved the cold on Tuesday to show they wanted Stafford County to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.
- A small number of gun control advocates came out as well.
- The Virginia Civil Defense League has been lobbying leaders at the county level to declare sanctuary status, which is largely a symbolic measure.
Source: fox5dc.com
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
AnonymousCorney 480 times
Comey 0 times
When searching for Comey’s name in the report you get 0 hits, but when you search Corney you get 480 its.
https://www.justice.gov/storage/120919-examination.pdf📁
No Errors – Corney Misspelling Was Intentional in OIG Report
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
>>7536020 – On the 8kun boards if you click on the the number it brings you to this picture. an anon is posing in front of the sign that says Q masAn anon took a selfie in front of the Merry Q Mas sign
WW.
Though, nothing should ever replace ‘Christ’ in ‘Christmas’.
Merry Christmas, Anons/Patriots.
God is on our side.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
>>7536091
[Corn] harvest.
5:5?
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Anonymous
Screenshot_2019-12-17 The Jerusalem Post on Twitter #Vatican ambassador to #France resigns after molestation allegations ht[…](1).png
#Vatican ambassador to #France resigns after molestation allegations
4:20 AM – 17 Dec 2019
https://twitter.com/Jerusalem_Post/status/1206911991702577153📁
>>7536127
Godspeed Q>>7536145
Dark > Light.
Those you are taught to trust most….
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
AnonymousQ responded.
Worth remembering.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
https://www.senate.gov/artandhistory/history/common/briefing/Impeachment_Hastings.htm📁
Welcome to the [D] party con.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fisa-court-slams-fbi-over-surveillance-applications-in-rare-public-order📁
FISA court slams FBI over surveillance applications, in rare public order
Discovery.
Q
Wow! “In a stunning rebuke of the FBI, the FISA court severly chastised the FBI for the FISA abuses brought to light in the recent Inspector General’s Report. There were at least 17 significant errors.” @FoxNews Statement by the Court was long and tough. Means my case was a SCAM!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019
FBI abuse in IG report has weakened natl securty by calling into question use of critical FISA tools 2fight actual security threats If heads dont roll how can American ppl trust govt wont use false info 2shred civil liberties in future? Lying 2court is a crime/cant b ignored!
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 18, 2019
Graham: FISA Reform is a ‘top priority for the Judiciary Committee in 2020’
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
https://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/MIsc%2019%2002%20191217.pdf📁
“The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.”
Think FLYNN_FISA [ILLEGAL?]
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Going on the Rachel Maddow Show tonight. It’s time to talk about the release of my text messages, the two years of lies shouted across the media about me, and what it’s like when the President of the United States tries to ruin your life.
Propaganda.
GoFundMe next?
https://www.wikihow.com/Prepare-for-Jail📁How to Prepare for JailJail and prison are two different institutions. Jails are most often run by sheriffs and/or local governments and are designed for holding individuals awaiting trial or serving sentences shorter than a year. Prisons are operated by the state and federal government and hold people convicted of crimes and sentenced for more than one year
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
First indictment [unseal] will trigger mass pop awakening.
First arrest will verify action and confirm future direction.
They will fight but you are ready.
Marker [9].
Q
Fourth Pentagon official announces resignation within week
A top Pentagon intelligence official will soon leave the building, the fourth key defense official to announce their resignation within a week.
Principal Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Kari Bingen will leave in January.
Bingen was the Defense Department’s No. 2 intelligence official and has been in the role since May 2017. Prior to that, she served as the House Armed Services Committee’s policy director for four years and held a number of other positions on the committee’s strategic forces panel.
Her announced departure follows three others within seven days: the Dec. 12 notification that top Asia policy official Randall Schriver would leave after two years on the job; the Dec. 13 announcement that top official in charge of personnel and readiness Jimmy Stewart had resigned after a little over a year on the job; and on Tuesday Defense News reported that Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency leader Steven Walker will leave in January for a private-sector job.
Durham discoveries can lead to early retirement[?]
Think FBI departures.
Think DOJ departures.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
https://www.defensenews.com/breaking-news/2019/12/17/darpa-head-resigns-moving-on-to-industry/📁
Still tracking resignations?
[DARPA]
[FB]
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Timing of impeachment vote [revised]?
7pm EST
Interview w/ Barr?
7pm EST
Coincidence?
Q
Q !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: 5293d4 No.5645954The unsealing of the first several indictments will bring about ‘unity’ and ‘change’ – ‘change’ that ‘we’ can believe in.
Returning ‘POWER’ to the PEOPLE.
Returning ‘THE RULE OF LAW’ to OUR LAND.
WE STAND TOGETHER.
WE STAND TOGETHER AS PATRIOTS.
Q
Q !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: 0365ff No.4381420[D] Day, Patriots.
We will have our Country back!
Q+
from x22report.com