First Video Showing Russian Military Police In Saraqib Appears Online

On March 2, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that units of the Russian Military Police had deployed in the town of Saraqib in eastern Idlib. On March 3, a first video showing Russian troops and vehicles in the town appeared online. The deployment of the Russian Military Police in the town came amid the advance of the Syrian Army on positions of Turkish-led forces west of it.

