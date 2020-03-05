Fist fight breaks out at Turkish Parliament over Idlib operation: video

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – A fist fight broke out between rival politicians at the Turkish National Assembly on Wednesday after a Minister of Parliament lashed out at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the ongoing war in Syria.

Video footage of the fist fight was captured and released to the public by several channels after the closed parliamentary session.

According to journalist Ali Ornek, what triggered the fight were comments from People’s Republican MP Engin Özkoç, who said: “Are you looking for Satan? You are the Satan cutting deals with the U.S. (for Idlib) You sent our soldiers to die for this.”

Fist fight broke out in Turkish National Assembly after an opposition MP lashed out Erdoğan for the ongoing war in #Idlib / #Syria during his speech. https://t.co/2Dl5hkKiDj — ali ornek (@ornekali) March 4, 2020

Turkey’s incursion in Syria has been met with disapproval by opposition parties, who have repeatedly protested Erdogan’s interference in Syria and called for peace talks with Damascus.

