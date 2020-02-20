Five Eyes at risk. Gregory Copley, Defense & Foreign Affairs

Image: The nations of the Five Eyes



Gregory Copley, Defense and Foreign Affairs, in Perth, Australia; in re: Anent the Five Eyes: Australia has emphatically said NO to Huawei; probably also New Zealand, and definitely the US has also rejected Huawei; Canada is wobbly because Trudeau is so warmly amiable to China and Xi Jinping; Boris Johnson is ambivalent. Five Eyes have been in trouble for some time and not known it. The agreement has been allowed to atrophy because of the massive intell flow around the countries. However, it’s become largely commodified. BoJo has tried to hedge by saying that he wouldn’t let Huawei anywhere near the UK information infrastructure – but . . .

PRC has been threatening Australia, which is responding aggressively. Australia needed to start the process of developing bilateral intell-sharing. In Canada, Telus says it will put Huawei in to its 5G, so we may be on our way to Three Eyes. Trudeau is unlikely to survive the next elections. The threat itself, the PRC might implode before that. Could see a rapid inflation in China; a lot of prestige is about to evaporate in the vaunted Huawel technology, as well as the emergence of other 5G providers.

Arctic region: not only economic development, but military: Russia and China are most interested. Polar regions include the Antarctic, in which, of course, Australia and New Zealand are most interested.

PRC has been trying to insert itself as a “near-Arctic Power.” Also been bullying their way into the Antarctic. The Trudeau govt is fragile; and he wouldn’t attend the Canada-Australia Forum because of a personal antipathy to one of the attendees.

from https://audioboom.com/posts/7509577