Five Japanese fishing boats detained by Russian border guards for inspection — source

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, December 18. /TASS/. Russian border guards have detained five Japanese fishing boats for inspection, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS on Wednesday.

“Five Japanese fishing boats were detained. They are now being inspected,” the source said. The source did not specify the circumstances around the incident or how many sailors were on board.

NHK TV channel reported earlier citing a source in the Japanese Foreign Ministry that Russian border guards detained Japanese fishing boats for inspection on Tuesday. Kyodo news agency reported that the detained boats were fishing for octopuses in accordance with the bilateral agreement.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1100405