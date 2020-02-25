Flight 294 to Cabo San Lucas: To Fight High Drug Prices, Utah will Pay for People to Go To Mexico To Fill Prescriptions

I can see the brochure already: visit Cabo San Lucas sunshine, surf, cheaper prescription drugs.

Dream getaway? Government-funded medical plan? Why not both!

It would be funny if it weren’t so alarming.

I’m not ready to outsource our health care. Taking Flight 294 to Cabo San Lucas is a great idea for a vacation. It’s not a viable long-term health plan.

You can’t blame Utah for exploring this option. Like every employer and consumer, they’re getting buried by high bills for prescription drugs. Big Pharma rips off Americans, charging us way more than they charge in Mexico and other countries.

If our federal government won’t fix what’s broken, get creative, right?

But I have a better idea than sending Americans to foreign countries. I have written legislation to reduce the cost of prescription drugs here at home to mandate a maximum price that is no more than the average cost in Canada, Japan, and Europe.

This problem is easily solvable if we work together AND are willing to take on the powerful interests that have a stake in keeping things the way they are.

(And, as a bonus, if families can actually afford their prescription drugs and health care, maybe they’ll be able to save up for an actual vacation!)

I know we can get this done, Stephen. We can fix our broken health care system and take back our country but only if all of us who are willing to take on the powerful join together in a grassroots movement to make it happen. Let’s make it happen!

Jeff

This isn't a brand new idea. The earliest mention I found was in the SLC Tribune back in October 2018. This is an article from Jan. 5, 2020 in the same paper:

