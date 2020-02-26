Flu and pneumonia season peak over in Russia – consumer rights watchdog

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The peak of the flu and pneumonia season is over in Russia, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

“We are monitoring the situation with flu, pneumonia, acute respiratory and viral diseases,” she said at a meeting of the coronavirus response headquarters. “I can tell you that as of today, flu cases are going down in Russia. We are through with the season peak. Community-acquired pneumonia morbidity is also subsiding.”

She also said that all pneumonia patients in Russia will have to undergo coronavirus tests.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.

Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 38 other countries, including Russia. According to the latest update, the number of confirmed cases of the disease has exceeded 78,000, with 2,715 people killed by this coronavirus. More than 29,700 have recovered.

from https://tass.com/russia/1124233