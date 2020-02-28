Fog Of War. Or Schrodinger’s Erdogan.

Oh, goodness, Turkey’s Defense Minister declared that Turkish Army “annihilated” 300 SAA’s soldiers (in Russian) . Why not 3,000 remains a mystery to me. Russia officially stated that the so called “observation posts” by Turkish Army are not targeted by either Russian VKS or SAA. Those 33 KIA Turkish soldiers and about the same number of wounded was a result of Turks being “deployed” within humanitarian jihadists rank and file and getting it as a result. Turks, certainly, are free to continue with this MO, but then they might expect even more casualties. Russians are unequivocal:

As was expected, a shitstorm was unleashed in the analytical community about who, why, what and how will handles this situation. Let’s start with a simple fact: Turkey is attacking a sovereign independent country. Obviously, Erdo being Erdo, that means full of hot air, already stated that:

My main concern here is whether this “expert” or Erdo himself looked at the “score” in those 16 “fights with Russia”? A hint–it is heavily not in Turkish favor, to put it mildly. Plus, there are serious misconceptions about Russia’s Muslim population, but let’s leave it to Turkish “expert’s”, hm, expertise. The point is, Erdo is not feeling well in his Syria’s adventure for a number of operational and strategic reasons and Russia is getting ready to give Turkey more reasons for that–two frigates of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Makarov and Admiral Grigorovich, are on their way to Mediterranean, to join Admiral Essen and other 3M14 carrying ships there . In other words, Russia makes her intentions to “influence” Turkey-supported jihadists’ decisions. Plus, do not forget, there is always this pesky Caspian Flotilla and those Tu-95s and Tu-160s which carry many-many X-101 cruise missiles. So, the signal is clear: Turkey must “behave” or else.

Nobody in Russia wants the war with Turkey but there is a legal matter involved here, with Turkey being an invader (will omit support for jihadists for the moment) and Turkey can appeal to NATO, to UN or to even Washington State Lottery board, she is in Syria illegally, even if to consider Turkey’s legitimate concerns with Kurds. So, Erdo ran himself into the trap and now he has to deal with the situation he helped to escalate. I also do not share such point of view as:

It is, certainly, not the case because of military-political ramifications of such a war if it happens (hopefully not), because Turkey for Russia always was and remains merely a situational “ally”, which, as a matter of fact, stands to lose not just militarily but economically. What also the author of this concept forgets in his rather emotional conclusion…

On the other hand, Moscow, a key ally of the Syrian government, is unlikely to stand by while Turkey insists on invading Syrian territory and defending the various jihadist groups which have wreaked havoc in Syria for close to a decade. Perhaps this is what Donald Trump was hinting at when he recently said he would pass the fight against IS over to Iraq, Syria, Iran and Russia while he focused on maintaining control of oil and resources. The US can sit on the sidelines and watch other nations fight among themselves, while the US concentrates on the spoils of war. The divide-and-conquer strategy of the American empire is still alive and well. Given the risk of a heightened conflict involving a NATO member who holds a significant stock of US nukes, one can only hope that cooler heads will prevail and avert the ignition of such a regional powder keg.

..is that it is precisely Turkey who is THE main destabilizing factor in the region and this alleged “divide-and-conquer” so called “strategy” is good only when not the other superpower is involved, the one which is fully capable of not allowing to “concentrate on spoils of war” (whatever that means) for already grossly overextended and bankrupt Empire, who, in the end, wasn’t that effective in fighting jihadist forces (when not supporting them outright) anyway. As per NATO–the only REAL arrangements are possible between US and Russia and NATO here is but a PR front for US presence in Europe. France and Germany’s puny attempts to make themselves relevant by trying to “mediate” (that means bite something for themselves) is merely a diplomatic porn designed to cover own feebleness and a paralyzing fear of Turkey indeed opening the floodgates of refugees to Europe who, together with the United States, IS directly responsible for unleashing hell in Syria and Libya. In the end, it is the battlefield which only settles the issue. As Deng Xiaoping famously rephrased Clausewitz’ dictum: “diplomacy is a continuation of the war by other means”. And so it is. So, it is time for Erdo to decide what chair, or the box, if one wishes, he wants to put himself into, and in what state politically, he wants to stay in the real world in which, unlike it is the case with Schrodinger’ Cat, one cannot be both alive and dead. Not that Erdo is not trying.

from http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2020/02/fog-of-war-or-schrodingers-erdogan.html