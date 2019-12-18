southfront.org

Donate

A foreign commander of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) was assassinated late on December 17 in the northeastern Idlib countryside.

According to the Step News Agency, the commander, Saif al-Jazrawi, and his wife were targeted by two gunmen riding a motorcycle in the district of Umm Karo in the city of Sarmada. The commander was killed on the spot, while his wife survived the attack with no injuries.

Al-Jazrawi was reportedly a prominent field commander of the terrorist group. Several activists confirmed that he was a Saudi national.

There was no immediate claim for the assassination of al-Jazrawi, which appeared to be well-planned and executed by professionals.

Last month, Amir Ahmed al-Huraib, a prominent judge of HTS, was shot and killed in front of his house in the town of Salqin in northern Idlib by unknown assailants. Opposition activists believe that ISIS, or even the Russian and Syrian intelligence, are behind these assassinations.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/foreign-hts-field-commander-assassinated-in-northeast-idlib/