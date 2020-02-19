Foreign Minister of Armenia underlines his country’s stance in support of Syria

This post was originally published on this site
https://www.fort-russ.com/www.fort-russ.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/armenia-syria.jpg

Yerevan, SANA- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan affirmed his country’s stance in support of Syria.

During a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim , Mnatsakanyan said that Armenia seeks to develop relations and dialogue with Syria at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

– Advertisement –

Mnatsakanyanv voiced Armenia government’s appreciation for Syria stances towards Armenia, and the decision of the Syrian People’s Assembly to condemn the genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman state.

He said that this step reflects good historic relations between the two countries, affirming that Armenian people have deep respect for Syria and its people.

For his part, Ibrahim expressed of Syria’s appreciation for Armenia’s stances and role of the Armenian humanitarian mission to Syria.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

from https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/02/foreign-minister-of-armenia-underlines-his-countrys-stance-in-support-of-syria/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments