Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s answers to media questions following the 56th Munich Security Conference, Munich, February 17, 2020 This post was originally published on this site Like 0 Thanks! You've already liked this No comments « Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s greetings to the organisers and participants in the conference The Middle East in a Time of Change: Towards New Stability Architecture » Remarks by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a ceremony to award war veterans with medals commemorating the 75th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Munich, February 17, 2020 Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.